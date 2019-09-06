Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)’s Financial Results Comparing With IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

This is a contrast between Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 228 4.55 N/A 6.97 34.28

Table 1 highlights Phoenix New Media Limited and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Phoenix New Media Limited and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -4.2% -2.8% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

Phoenix New Media Limited is 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.09 beta. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phoenix New Media Limited are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. IAC/InterActiveCorp can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Phoenix New Media Limited and IAC/InterActiveCorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media Limited 0 0 0 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 9 3.00

On the other hand, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s potential upside is 21.83% and its average target price is $298.22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phoenix New Media Limited and IAC/InterActiveCorp are owned by institutional investors at 36.8% and 99% respectively. About 24.73% of Phoenix New Media Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63% IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6%

For the past year Phoenix New Media Limited has -10.63% weaker performance while IAC/InterActiveCorp has 30.6% stronger performance.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats on 9 of the 9 factors Phoenix New Media Limited.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.