Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)

This is a contrast between Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Bitauto Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phoenix New Media Limited and Bitauto Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phoenix New Media Limited and Bitauto Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -4.2% -2.8% Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.3% -0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Phoenix New Media Limited’s current beta is 2.09 and it happens to be 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bitauto Holdings Limited has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phoenix New Media Limited are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Bitauto Holdings Limited has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phoenix New Media Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phoenix New Media Limited and Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Bitauto Holdings Limited has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 41.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.8% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares and 23.8% of Bitauto Holdings Limited shares. Insiders held 24.73% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.23% of Bitauto Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63% Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94%

For the past year Phoenix New Media Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Summary

Bitauto Holdings Limited beats Phoenix New Media Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.