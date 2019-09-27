Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Reaches $2.60 After 5.00% Down Move; Ehealth Has 2.51 Sentiment

Ehealth Inc (EHTH) investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 123 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 49 reduced and sold their holdings in Ehealth Inc. The funds in our database reported: 21.95 million shares, up from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ehealth Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 36 Increased: 72 New Position: 51.

The stock of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 527,514 shares traded or 540.22% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $189.20 million company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $2.47 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FENG worth $9.46M less.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $189.20 million. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com.

The stock decreased 8.23% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 967,516 shares traded or 63.37% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 248.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.