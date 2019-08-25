Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Facebook Inc. 181 8.10 N/A 5.90 32.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Phoenix New Media Limited and Facebook Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -4.2% -2.8% Facebook Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

Phoenix New Media Limited is 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.09. Competitively, Facebook Inc.’s beta is 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phoenix New Media Limited are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Facebook Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Facebook Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phoenix New Media Limited and Facebook Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Facebook Inc. 0 1 12 2.92

Meanwhile, Facebook Inc.’s consensus price target is $210.29, while its potential upside is 18.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phoenix New Media Limited and Facebook Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.8% and 76% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 24.73% of Phoenix New Media Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Facebook Inc. has 1.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63% Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17%

For the past year Phoenix New Media Limited has -10.63% weaker performance while Facebook Inc. has 48.17% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Facebook Inc. beats Phoenix New Media Limited.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.