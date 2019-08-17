Phoenix Investment Adviser Trimmed Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $451,612; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 17,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 1.20M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PAID WCAS $630 MLN TO PURCHASE 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI, TO SATISFY TRUE-UP OBLIGATIONS FROM 2017 EQUITY PURCHASE; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Eliminating Executive Committee as Standing Committee of Board; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 200,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 12,743 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 234,833 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 1,945 shares. 21 were reported by Fil Limited. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 313,864 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 579,200 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Trexquant LP reported 20,771 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Letko Brosseau Assoc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 19,555 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 23,798 shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.