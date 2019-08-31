Phoenix Investment Adviser Trimmed Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Holding as Share Value Rose; Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $303,576; Stock Value Rose

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 354,335 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 2,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,422 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 58,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 55,243 shares to 62,053 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Llc has 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 356,883 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has 82,855 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has 10.79M shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Btr Cap Mgmt invested in 1.78% or 88,810 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,441 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 186,647 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Com owns 3,840 shares. Tru Communications Of Vermont invested in 1.3% or 145,327 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha invested in 89,434 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt has 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 317 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 57,851 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.