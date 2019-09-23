Phoenix Investment Adviser Raised Its Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $1.23 Million; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 261,527 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 16,106 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin lnfusing Edibles With THC; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 21/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (NYSE:SKT) by 22,250 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings.