Phoenix Investment Adviser Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Has Trimmed by $451,612; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $4.05 Million

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 1.03M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Purchased Remaining 15% Ownership Interest in United Surgical Partners Intl; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.34B market cap company. It closed at $128.58 lastly. It is down 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $19.60 million activity.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies – Benzinga” on November 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “cbdMD: A Star-Studded Company of Firsts– CFN Media – Stockhouse” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Stock Is Not the Place for Near-Term Cannabis Refuge – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One holds 18,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 8,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 1.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 79 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 30,948 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited reported 87,100 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 76,614 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated holds 3,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has invested 0.04% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 21,135 were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs L P. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 200,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 32,590 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP invested in 0.53% or 1.42M shares. Moreover, Hanseatic Management Ser has 0.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,907 shares to 20,291 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 313,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Investments reported 4,605 shares. Broderick Brian C invested 3.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Regions accumulated 468,335 shares or 0.75% of the stock. King Luther has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stack Mgmt Inc has invested 1.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Sectoral Asset has 0.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,799 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lbmc Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lucas Cap Mgmt reported 6.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hilton Ltd Liability Com owns 191,069 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,651 shares. 21,331 are owned by Field & Main Bank & Trust. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 6,144 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sentinel Tru Lba has 5,645 shares.