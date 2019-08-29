Phoenix Investment Adviser Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Cortland Associates Raised Its Centene (CNC) Stake by $16.51 Million; Stock Value Rose

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 1.61 million shares traded or 5.66% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 4.07 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei reported 158,021 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc has 0.31% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 49,760 shares. Signaturefd Llc owns 2,287 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 21,800 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 71,423 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company owns 31,923 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% or 125,590 shares. 72,696 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 15,422 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 4.02 million shares. Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 100,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 11,473 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 14,252 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,833 shares to 446,012 shares, valued at $58.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,884 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion Com.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 126,104 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 130,556 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Element Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 7,323 shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 61,940 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc invested in 0% or 101 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 0.01% or 188,451 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 41,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 2.53M shares. Arrowstreet LP holds 388,672 shares. 3,325 are held by Bessemer Grp Inc. Synovus Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 42,472 shares. 10.08M were accumulated by Blackrock.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.60 million activity.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis stock flat in rising sector after analyst says it looks overvalued – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenet Q4 beat lifts shares, up 9% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis Could Become the King of Hemp CBD – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet To Spin-Off Conifer – Forbes” with publication date: August 07, 2019.