Phoenix Investment Adviser Lowered Its Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $451,612; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Howard Capital Management Lifted Stake

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 3,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 66,161 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 62,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $199.15. About 920,226 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – CGG GEPH.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – Goldman: Something strange is happening with the US economy that could cause interest rates to jump; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute; 11/04/2018 – AZORA ALTUS – GOLDMAN SACHS AND UBS LIMITED TO ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF THE OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP EST. CUT TO +2.0% FROM +2.3% AT GOLDMAN SACHS; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 533,613 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Spdr (X (XLY) by 38,790 shares to 13,153 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Sector Etf (Xli) (XLI) by 20,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,500 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Exane Derivatives holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 494 shares. First Foundation stated it has 96,613 shares. Capital Invest Lc has 0.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 15,091 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 4,737 shares. Connable Office invested in 0.44% or 11,882 shares. Prudential Inc holds 846,320 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 152,586 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 28,300 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,280 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 2,556 shares. Tower Bridge, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,682 shares. Logan Mngmt holds 7,656 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2.25% or 49,220 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 1,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CB Insights Looks At How US Banks Bet On A Fintech Future – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Carroll accumulated 101 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 51,899 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 200,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,945 shares. 726,870 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 11,600 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Prudential has 0.04% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 901,665 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,658 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 56,465 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 17,038 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability accumulated 15,416 shares.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenet Q2 beats expectations; guidance maintained – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tenet Appoints Nadja West, M.D., as New Independent Director – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Shifting Opinions Open Doors for Cannabis Legalization Worldwide – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tenet Healthcare Foundation Exceeds Fundraising Commitment for El Paso Victims and Families, Helping to Raise $350000 – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet Healthcare: Getting Ready For A Spin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.