Phoenix Investment Adviser Lowered Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Holding by $501,012; Share Price Rose; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Rose, Terril Brothers Boosted Its Position by $5.71 Million

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 360,374 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 45.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 112,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 358,675 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53M, up from 246,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 4.03 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 24,300 shares to 288,900 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 6,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,649 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.