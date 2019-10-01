Phoenix Investment Adviser Holds Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC); Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Cut Its Position by $780,952

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 6,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 95,756 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92 million, down from 102,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 6.65M shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 1.28M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs holds 4.41 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 62,829 shares. Salem Mgmt holds 0.5% or 7,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 9.65M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Castleark Management Limited Company owns 38,725 shares. Woodstock holds 0.14% or 6,219 shares in its portfolio. Tcw owns 1.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 870,626 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 189,710 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 528,109 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd invested in 947,889 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc accumulated 248,681 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company holds 80,165 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & reported 0.84% stake. 439,148 were reported by Mariner Ltd Company.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.35 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.