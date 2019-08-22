Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Lowered Its Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $451,612; Granite Investment Partners Cut Its Position in Marcus & Millichap (MMI) as Shares Declined

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 861,794 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Purchased Remaining 15% Ownership Interest in United Surgical Partners Intl

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 115,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 376,293 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33M, down from 491,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 155,132 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Cap Limited Liability reported 128,824 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cyrus Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 7.29% or 2.08 million shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 11,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 9,785 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 17,285 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,251 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt holds 0.05% or 55,875 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 98,329 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Parametrica Management invested in 0.44% or 7,096 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co owns 32,590 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co, New York-based fund reported 17,038 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 76,614 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MMI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc accumulated 86,753 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 54,962 shares. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,473 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 6,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 4,775 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability stated it has 20,477 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.82% or 55,091 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 102,968 shares. Enterprise Finance Services reported 291 shares. 25,145 were accumulated by Comerica Bancshares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Matarin Ltd invested in 0.98% or 330,268 shares. Sprott Inc stated it has 100,000 shares. Alps Incorporated holds 0% or 10,523 shares in its portfolio.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 49,884 shares to 339,613 shares, valued at $17.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 223,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).