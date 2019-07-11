Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Decreased Position in Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) as Market Value Rose; As Wendys Co (WEN) Market Value Rose, Blackrock Trimmed Its Stake by $1.34 Million

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $564.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 156,621 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 78,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.63M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.49M, down from 16.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 701,664 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – WENDYS CO – ANNOUNCED A 2020 GOAL OF OPENING MORE THAN 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C; 10/05/2018 – Wendy’s to Unveil Innovative Restaurant Design in Gluckstadt; 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08; 08/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Wendy’s supervisor charged with criminal sexual abuse

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.14 per share. WEN’s profit will be $39.22 million for 28.49 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 3.14M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc reported 41,722 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.02% or 448,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 110,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise owns 494,217 shares. 45 were accumulated by Earnest Prns Llc. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability holds 271,083 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.76M shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% or 42,175 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 34,763 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wendy’s (WEN) Down 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Taiwan president leaves for U.S., warns of threat from ‘overseas forces’ – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Restaurant Q1 Earnings: Key Predictions for TAST, WEN & NDLS – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “System Optimization Efforts to Aid Wendy’s (WEN) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Eva Air cancels hundreds more flights as cabin crew strike drags on – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 91,529 shares to 8.74 million shares, valued at $443.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lydall Inc Del (NYSE:LDL) by 39,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Electrs Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.