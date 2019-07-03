Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Decreased Its Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) as Valuation Declined; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Decreased Holding by $311,373

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 597,148 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin lnfusing Edibles With THC

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $101.42. About 1.18 million shares traded or 88.43% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 27/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 211.74 Points (2.93%); 02/04/2018 – Tech Travails Risk Resurfacing as Nasdaq Futures Resume Retreat; 17/04/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Voting for Share Consolidation Related to Potential Nasdaq Listing; 19/03/2018 – No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) Successfully Finalizes Reverse Merger with Lannister Holdings, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 106.29 Points (1.52%); 18/04/2018 – Nasdaq: Nordic and Baltic Trading Suspended Due to Fire Alarm at Data Center – Spokesman; 29/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 78.84 Points (1.13%); 15/05/2018 – Integrated Asset Management Corp. Announces Management Buyout Financing of Macrodyne Technologies Inc; 18/05/2018 – Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Schaumburg, IL; 20/03/2018 – Tower One Completes Site Acquisition on 80 New Tower Sites

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Churchill Management invested in 0.13% or 55,143 shares. Qs Ltd Liability invested in 1,123 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 613 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 123,715 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invsts stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 1,042 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 6,876 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Limited Co has 1.76M shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd accumulated 8,300 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fil reported 354,547 shares stake. Natixis LP holds 0.18% or 228,873 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Frontier Company Llc has invested 0.58% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj has invested 0.06% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $993,517 activity.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nasdaq to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Corporate Boards Are Supposed to Oversee Companies but Often Turn a Blind Eye – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) May Volume Declines Y/Y – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq’s ModEx Extends Range of Catastrophe Risk Models with CoreLogic US Earthquake Model – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq makes proposals to define professionals vs. non-professionals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 44,904 shares to 157,726 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innerworkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK) by 902,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $203.98M for 21.13 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.16 million for 11.02 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 10.08 million shares. North Star Invest invested in 0% or 87 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com holds 0% or 17,038 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 66,466 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Goldman Sachs holds 1.61 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 135,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Architects Inc accumulated 560 shares. Lpl Limited Liability owns 15,416 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 455 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 14,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ameriprise Financial holds 250,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FDA Public Hearing About CBDs Prescribes Caution, Bearishness, and Deliberation – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies – Benzinga” published on November 02, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Tenet Healthcare (THC) Announces Chris Lynch to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: 4 Logical Brand-Name Partners – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 18, 2019.