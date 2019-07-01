Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Cut Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position as Stock Price Declined; Overbrook Management Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $549,360

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.78. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 2.04 million shares traded or 29.34% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 6,700 shares to 347,077 shares, valued at $18.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.16 million for 11.32 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

