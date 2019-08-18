Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Cut Its Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Position by $501,012; Holder Saybrook Capital Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 317,971 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 760 are held by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation. Mcmillion holds 2.6% or 81,138 shares in its portfolio. Gabalex Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Captrust Advsrs reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 26.19 million shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 783,680 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Sather Financial Gru Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cna Fincl Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 58,715 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 18,005 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt owns 19,072 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 1.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.15M shares. Old Republic Intll Corporation stated it has 2.47M shares. Fiera Capital, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,687 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 73,620 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares to 39,265 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,447 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).