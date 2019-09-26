Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Boosted Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding by $1.23 Million; Stock Value Rose; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lifted Kennametal (KMT) Holding by $1.71 Million as Share Value Declined

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 1.42M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 21/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (KMT) by 82.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 47,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 105,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 624,946 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 163.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 79.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KENNAMETAL AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FR; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Kennametal May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q Net $50.9M; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kennametal at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold KMT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.05 million shares or 0.98% less from 79.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Company Ma has invested 0.03% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). 302 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. Burgundy Asset Mgmt invested in 0.57% or 1.54M shares. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Lpl Finance Lc, a California-based fund reported 5,695 shares. 3.12 million were accumulated by Franklin. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 48,227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 37,775 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Rech Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6,095 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Sei Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,035 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.02% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 2.11M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.