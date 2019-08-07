Phoenix Investment Adviser Decreased Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Holding by $501,012 as Share Value Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 13D Management Has Decreased Stake

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 1.15M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 504,244 shares traded or 25.30% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,232 shares to 177,874 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $40.63 million for 100.72 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 20.66 million shares. Nippon Life Americas Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 926,786 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 55,092 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% or 44,930 shares in its portfolio. Nokota Management LP has 893,594 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Zimmer Prtn LP owns 2.58 million shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 0.05% or 29,942 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 308,948 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.04% or 374,893 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 154,215 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Capital Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.14% or 8,446 shares in its portfolio. 6,208 were accumulated by First Interstate Savings Bank. Morgan Stanley has 1.55 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 131.71% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $7.64M for 17.40 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -159.09% EPS growth.