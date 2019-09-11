Phoenix Investment Adviser Cut Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 28.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc holds 40,361 shares with $1.16M value, down from 56,490 last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.68B valuation. The stock increased 7.13% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 2.23 million shares traded or 43.27% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Eliminating Executive Committee as Standing Committee of Board; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath & Beyond has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16.10’s average target is 47.03% above currents $10.95 stock price. Bed Bath & Beyond had 22 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on Monday, April 1 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo has “Sell” rating and $13 target. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Wedbush. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. See Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $11.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $18 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $19 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $15 New Target: $19 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitebox Advsrs owns 241,741 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.02% or 11,050 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 756,065 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 73,380 shares. Systematic LP reported 46,120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.03% or 388,672 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 0.03% or 98,100 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.39 million shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has invested 0.04% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,785 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 0.09% or 13,640 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon reported 1.06M shares.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97M for 23.14 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Should Spend Latest Cash Infusion on Infusions of Its Own – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What CannTrust’s New Allegations of Wrongdoing Could Mean for the Industry – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Top 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Ahead of Canada’s 2.0 Legalization – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet Healthcare: Getting Ready For A Spin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity. $1.68 million worth of stock was bought by GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC on Friday, August 23.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

The stock increased 2.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 6.36M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd owns 10,825 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kempen Nv owns 305,000 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 600 shares. 85,804 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 318,068 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt accumulated 121,028 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 4.78 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 209,753 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 2.26 million shares. United Fire Gru stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Prudential Inc invested in 776,427 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Gp reported 13.30M shares. Axa owns 26,600 shares.