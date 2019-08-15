Phoenix Investment Adviser Cut Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Holding by $501,012; Rbo & Co Lowered Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Holding by $3.22 Million as Share Value Rose

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 207,245 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 2.83M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Likely to Keep Gaining on Solid Sales Trend – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.85M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 9.02 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sound Shore Mgmt Incorporated Ct has 2.76% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.87M shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 9.19M shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.21% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc accumulated 0.11% or 9,319 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny holds 0.29% or 31,636 shares. Stonebridge has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Great Lakes Advsrs accumulated 0.28% or 249,995 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa has 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 42,017 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 7,845 shares stake. 70,000 were accumulated by Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp. Bp Public Lc has 0.39% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 199,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 0.22% or 1.19 million shares. Carroll Finance Assocs holds 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 11,877 shares.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reminder – Product Tanker, Crude Oil Tanker, LNG, LPG and Chemical Tankers Sector Panel Discussions With Major Shipping Company Executives – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dorian LPG: The Cash Machine You’ve Never Heard About – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dorian LPG LTD (LPG) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.