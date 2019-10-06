Phoenix Investment Adviser Continues to Hold Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC); Morningstar (MORN) Stock Value Rose While Copeland Capital Management Lowered Position

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 820,629 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin lnfusing Edibles With THC; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 16,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 144,126 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85 million, down from 160,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $145.44. About 51,800 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 09/04/2018 – MACQUARIE GROUP LTD MQG.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$118 FROM A$110; RATING ACCUMULATE; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 26/04/2018 – WESFARMERS LTD WES.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$37.50 FROM A$37.00; RATING REDUCE; 21/05/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.70 FROM A$6.15; RATING HOLD; 13/03/2018 – MORN: #BREAKING Morningstar says some executives detained for insider trading – ! $MORN; 01/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Portfolio Carbon Risk Score to Help Investors Evaluate Funds’ Carbon-Risk Exposure; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD SKC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.00 FROM A$3.90; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q EPS 98c

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Should Spend Latest Cash Infusion on Infusions of Its Own – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tenet and Aetna Sign Multi-Year Agreement – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenet Healthcare: Getting Ready For A Spin – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Family has 45,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 165,747 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 7,300 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 164,127 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company reported 610,532 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 52,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.22% or 299,594 shares. 86,626 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Schroder Investment Grp owns 92,593 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Bessemer Inc has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 50,205 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. 166,479 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Geode Management Limited owns 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.31M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 3.51% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Management has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 0% or 2,707 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has 1,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 272,591 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,942 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 206,192 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). State Street Corp reported 273,601 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Navellier has 0.05% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 2,124 shares. Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.2% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 96,512 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amp Limited holds 2,800 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 59,800 shares. Stanley holds 1,872 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer & Communication has invested 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 16, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 15, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Penny Stocks, Your Money Is Better Off in These 3 Companies – Motley Fool” published on October 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morningstar Is Shining, But Buy It Lower – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Morningstar Reports US Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for August 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 17,623 shares to 103,598 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 17,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).