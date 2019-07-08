Phocas Financial Upped Sun Cmntys (SUI) Position; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Holder Community Bank Of Raymore Has Lifted Position

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 10,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 48,893 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 7.56 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 68,528 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 63,081 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eii Cap invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 7,610 were reported by Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors. Cornerstone Advisors reported 202 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 32,154 shares. Ci Investments has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Millennium Ltd Liability reported 335,061 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2,212 are held by Usa Portformulas. Waratah Capital Advsr accumulated 351,458 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc accumulated 88,111 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 1.29M shares. Service reported 382 shares. Phocas Corp reported 16,411 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gm Advisory Gp Incorporated has 0.76% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 3,451 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc accumulated 8,555 shares. Fenimore Asset Management has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Plante Moran Llc reported 17,451 shares. Moreover, Lederer And Assocs Investment Counsel Ca has 1.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jones Cos Lllp holds 70,587 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dana Invest Advisors has invested 0.86% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Godshalk Welsh Management reported 31,537 shares. Winch Advisory Service Lc has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grimes & has 33,488 shares. Moreover, Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 39,113 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc invested 0.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Financial Consulate stated it has 17,328 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 101,737 shares.