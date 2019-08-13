Phocas Financial Upped Its Unisys (UIS) Holding by $1.71 Million; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Holding as Stock Rose

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 191,965 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 13/04/2018 – Unisys Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Cloud 20/20™ Contest; 02/05/2018 – Fifty-Two Percent of Europeans are Open to Federated Identification, Finds Unisys Survey; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 16.33 BLN YEN (+14.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 18.00 BLN YEN (+10.2 %)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 77,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3.96M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931.25M, down from 4.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $272.23. About 1.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa owns 419,314 shares. Central Financial Bank Tru Co owns 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 309 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.10M shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 2,655 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank accumulated 110,119 shares. Moreover, Lagoda Inv Mngmt LP has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adage Capital Partners Grp Limited Com accumulated 1.45 million shares. 10 are held by Alphamark Advisors Llc. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 338,801 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd invested 3.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has 1.46M shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 2,033 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 108,180 shares to 324,876 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 37,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Presidio Inc.

