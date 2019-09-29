Phocas Financial Upped Its Meta Financial Group (CASH) Holding by $1.32 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Stake by $433,840

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 47,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 428,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02 million, up from 381,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 176,222 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 6,859 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469,000, down from 13,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 990,174 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 31,830 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 23,800 shares. Wafra has 125,110 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Loews Corp has 0.09% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 4,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 2,933 shares. Kemnay Advisory accumulated 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser accumulated 307 shares. Aperio Group Llc holds 0.03% or 110,045 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Group Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cypress Management Limited Company (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 400 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Rare Infra Ltd owns 1.84 million shares. 214,942 are owned by Lpl Limited Liability Com.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 7,347 shares to 11,832 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bancshares Corp Tex (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 14,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston LNG CEO nearly doubles compensation in 2018 – Houston Business Journal” published on April 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 78.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

