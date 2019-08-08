Phocas Financial Upped Holding in Pdc Energy (PDCE); Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Stock Declined While Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 114.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 100,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 187,043 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 87,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 2.13M shares traded or 64.00% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 13,702 shares traded or 136.32% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 15.9%; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX TO REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS OFFER; 24/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Acquire B&W in a Transaction in Which B&W Hldrs Would Receive Between $3.00-$3.50 a Shr Cash; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $184M-$225M; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO; 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 12,328 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0.03% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Ranger Inv Mgmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 1,225 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 21,244 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 224 are owned by Captrust Fin Advsrs. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Qs Ltd Com invested in 47,617 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The owns 286,814 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 201,456 were reported by Carmignac Gestion. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us invested in 276,315 shares. Jcic Asset reported 65 shares stake.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. Shares for $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,366 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).