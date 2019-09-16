Phocas Financial Trimmed Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Holding by $37.70 Billion; Green Valley Investors Maintains Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99M, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 46.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 136,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 159,470 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.92B, down from 296,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 851,084 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 EPS $1.92-EPS $2.02; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.24 BLN TO $2.32 BLN; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Gross Margin Expansion of 50-90 Basis Points; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.01; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN UPON RETIREMENT OF TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.18% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 41,588 shares. M&T Financial Bank owns 217,601 shares. Profund Ltd has 8,695 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 0.83% or 12,844 shares in its portfolio. 200 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Barbara Oil accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Freshford Cap Management Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 230,664 shares. Dana holds 0.58% or 51,769 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 119 shares. Mutual Of America Capital invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 8.01M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Culbertson A N & reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 1.13M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21,665 shares to 130,137 shares, valued at $48.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,358 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,200 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold WWW shares while 73 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 77.71 million shares or 2.82% less from 79.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw holds 7,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 12,590 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) or 41,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 9,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 256 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.04% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Diversified Tru holds 10,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association invested in 13,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 160,271 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 247,012 shares.