Phocas Financial Trimmed Its Holding in Public Storage (PSA) by $390,600; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Decreased Ferro Corp. (FOE) Holding by $4.70 Million; Share Value Declined

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp. (FOE) by 44.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 261,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 322,889 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 584,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 191,047 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 18/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – FURNACE AT THERUBALI HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AND WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION FOR APPROXIMATELY 90 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – MetalBulletin: FOCUS: Ferro-chrome quarterly benchmark still has its place in the short term; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FERRO BOOSTS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE TO $500M; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAYS POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST PAYMENT MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 19/03/2018 – Tronc’s Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $252.59. About 365,844 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 19,710 shares to 187,010 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 33,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 495,470 are owned by Broadview Advsrs Ltd Llc. Argent Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Brant Point Mngmt Limited Liability owns 121,218 shares. Product Prns Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 65,498 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co accumulated 0% or 964 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 217,501 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 322,889 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Llc invested in 18,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 128,500 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communication Ma owns 0.02% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 3.07 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 15,535 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 132,440 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 111,001 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. SPIZZO ALLEN A had bought 2,500 shares worth $38,325.

