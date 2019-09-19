Phocas Financial Trimmed Holding in Synnex (SNX) by $978,236 as Market Valuation Declined; Comerica (CMA) Holder Td Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 9,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 91,271 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, down from 101,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 258,237 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 9,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 50,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, down from 60,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 2.32 million shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Prn) (SPY) by 2,125 shares to 5,394 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 47,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,456 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07 million for 8.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $291.25 million for 8.58 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CMA shares while 164 reduced holdings.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $66.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 268,313 shares to 625,152 shares, valued at $44.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).