Phocas Financial Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (Prn) (VNO) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Boosted Position

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (Prn) (VNO) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30B, down from 11,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 157,892 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 100,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 309,291 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28M, up from 208,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 1.10 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 1.43M shares. Blume Cap has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has 63,422 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Transamerica Fincl reported 2 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 3.82M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation invested in 9,771 shares. Stifel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Allsquare Wealth Lc invested in 1,055 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 43,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 690,855 shares. Mirae Asset Co reported 5,152 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 220,195 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 163,616 shares to 510,681 shares, valued at $1005.53B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Prn) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) (IYR).

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.82 million for 17.66 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

