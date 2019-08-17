Phocas Financial Raised Unisys (UIS) Position; 15 Analysts Bullish CVS Health (CVS)

Phocas Financial Corp increased Unisys Corporation (UIS) stake by 28.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 155,135 shares as Unisys Corporation (UIS)’s stock rose 10.82%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 701,712 shares with $8.19M value, up from 546,577 last quarter. Unisys Corporation now has $417.38M valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 1.34M shares traded or 88.03% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Cuts Unisys To ‘B-‘ On Higher Leverage; Weak Op Results; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 16.33 BLN YEN (+14.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 18.00 BLN YEN (+10.2 %); 23/03/2018 – Unisys Federal Civilian Agency Vice President Lee Ann Anderson Receives Federal 100 Award; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 26.36% above currents $60.28 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. J.P. Morgan maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, February 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $91 target. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. See CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) latest ratings:

Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited accumulated 863,619 shares.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. The company has market cap of $78.39 billion. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC divisions. It has a 16.52 P/E ratio. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna