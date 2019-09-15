Phocas Financial Position in Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Has Trimmed by $1.87 Million; Biondo Investment Advisors Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Cut as Share Price Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 46,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 448,973 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.13M, down from 495,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 667,038 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 57,621 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.87M, down from 60,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 465,068 shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.93 million for 36.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott International Inc by 206,552 shares to 724,520 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Prn) (SPY) by 2,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR).

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Rexford Industrial Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social And Governance (“ESG”) Report For 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Co-CEO, Co-President Howard Schwimmer Sold $984,120 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NYSE:REXR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $421.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,755 shares to 23,750 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 32,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 58.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

