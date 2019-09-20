Phocas Financial Position in Ps Business Parks (PSB) Has Lifted by $3.74 Million as Valuation Rose; As Equity Comwlth (EQC) Stock Price Rose, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 125,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 262,122 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52M, down from 387,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 132,134 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc (PSB) by 67.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 22,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 55,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.32M, up from 33,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ps Business Parks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $179.66. About 58,797 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.70M for 49.46 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

