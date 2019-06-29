Phocas Financial Position in Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Has Lowered by $2.21 Million; Ugi (UGI) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 2.02M shares traded or 49.55% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.93M market cap company. The stock increased 6.01% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 2.14 million shares traded or 140.68% up from the average. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 34.41% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS; 31/05/2018 – Progenics’ Artificial Intelligence Technology for Automated Analysis of PSMA Targeted Prostate Cancer Images to be Featured at the 2018 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – PROGENICS SEES PHASE 3 1404 RESULTS IN 3Q; COMPLETED ENROLLMENT; 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.3% Position in Progenics; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 40,327 shares. 129,400 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Citadel Ltd Com has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 474,302 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 95,952 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) or 38,307 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny invested in 0.01% or 12,910 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 483,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0% or 170,978 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Everence Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Goldman Sachs Group reported 335,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 31,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 100,004 shares to 187,043 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 242,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Class A.

Analysts await Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.09 million for 70.28 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 68,754 shares. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Tdam Usa owns 8,317 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings owns 715,715 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research invested in 132,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 44,298 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 226,305 shares. Stillwater Advsr has 0.06% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Foster & Motley Incorporated owns 0.83% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 103,785 shares. Moreover, Webster Natl Bank N A has 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,346 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 153 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 284,127 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 129,898 shares. First Bancorp & Tru Of Newtown stated it has 3,708 shares. 14,842 are owned by Strs Ohio.