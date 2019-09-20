Phocas Financial Position In Preferred Bank (PFBC) Was Increased; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holder Opus Point Partners Management Has Boosted Stake by $317,251 as Valuation Rose

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 1.16M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q EXONDYS 51 REV. $64.6M; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $79; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Preferred Bank (PFBC) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 18,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 179,462 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48M, up from 161,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Preferred Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $810.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 46,548 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 18,299 shares to 172,112 shares, valued at $13.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 15,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,250 shares, and cut its stake in Terraform Power Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 2,494 shares. 637,531 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America De. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.11% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 41,347 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.04% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 8,683 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 3,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 580,503 shares. Griffin Asset, a New York-based fund reported 4 shares. 3,948 were accumulated by Gotham Asset. The New York-based Opus Point Ptnrs Mgmt Lc has invested 1.2% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 6,408 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Korea Invest holds 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 37,300 shares. Avoro Advisors Limited Co invested in 1.40M shares or 7.35% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN. $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00 million.