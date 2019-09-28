Phocas Financial Position in Iberiabank (IBKC) Has Trimmed by $1.37 Million as Stock Declined; Mackay Shields Has Boosted Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position by $1.11 Million as Market Value Declined

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 19,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 127,347 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 107,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 1.60 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 18,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 172,112 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.06 million, down from 190,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 112,895 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.26 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $972,530 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IBKC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.19 million shares or 2.12% less from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.09% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Sei Investments reported 0.04% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Signaturefd Ltd Com stated it has 4,532 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 37,248 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 15,090 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc accumulated 0% or 12,015 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 40,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 679,335 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com owns 29,767 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.01% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 107,941 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 15,259 shares to 106,363 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 47,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 56.63 million shares to 69,570 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 141,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).