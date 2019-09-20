Phocas Financial Position in Eastgroup (EGP) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Ami Investment Management Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) Holding by $568,371

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 31,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 4.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Eastgroup (EGP) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 5,028 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.31B, down from 6,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Eastgroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 131,845 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $47.01 million for 25.37 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

