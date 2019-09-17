Phocas Financial Maintains Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG); Holder Capital Counsel Boosted Wabtec Com (WAB) Position

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 999937% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 71.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 71.06M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.92 billion, up from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.14. About 4.82M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 89,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 987,846 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.89M, up from 898,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 741,913 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 537 shares. Natl Bank holds 0% or 2,888 shares. Bridges Investment Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2,948 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 9,498 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.01% or 3,561 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Co owns 3,434 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 8,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. St Germain D J Communication Inc has 3,120 shares. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 5,905 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 11,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 8 shares. 16,808 are owned by Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Com holds 340,860 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 5,396 shares. Earnest Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 82 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock.

