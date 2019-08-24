Phocas Financial Maintains Holding in Pdc Energy (PDCE); Groupon (GRPN) Share Value Declined While Magnetar Financial Lifted Position

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 206.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 168,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 250,723 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, up from 81,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 8.42M shares traded or 55.33% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 114.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 100,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 187,043 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 87,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 883,156 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,366 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability reported 10,598 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 254,613 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 65 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 24,039 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 97,880 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 22,919 shares. 3.55 million are owned by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 8,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 52,402 shares. Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has 10,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prelude Lc invested in 156 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 2,040 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solarwinds Corp by 105,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 462,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.09M shares, and cut its stake in Axonics Modulation Tech Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg holds 4,878 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 248,028 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Tensile Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.10M shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 436,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Boothbay Fund Limited stated it has 0.04% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Westfield Mgmt Lp owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 87,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Citigroup has 196,770 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 375,971 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited has 0.06% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Natl Bank Of Mellon invested in 1.73 million shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 356 shares.