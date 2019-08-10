Phocas Financial Lowered Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Dock Street Asset Management Upped Its Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $627,395 as Stock Price Declined

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $257.05. About 890,394 shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11,501 shares to 140,977 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 155,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,315 shares to 189,403 shares, valued at $35.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,637 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN).