Phocas Financial Lowered Its Position in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) by $405,662 as Market Value Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding Raised by Timber Creek Capital Management Llc

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 9,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 87,821 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, down from 97,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. It closed at $40.37 lastly. It is down 24.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 17,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 48,875 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 31,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 2.91M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold CAKE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 44.31 million shares or 1.81% less from 45.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 225 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 36,610 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 2,195 shares. Century Cos stated it has 228,660 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 24,042 shares. Blair William Il owns 51,142 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 14,046 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Co invested in 10,645 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt has 1.05% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Covington Mgmt accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 10,600 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 918 shares. Intrepid Management stated it has 1.31% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii (Prn) by 17,770 shares to 292,260 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott International Inc by 206,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR).

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.55M for 18.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,685 activity. Ames Edie A bought 750 shares worth $31,635.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmile Grp Lc reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,225 shares. First American Bancorporation owns 25,027 shares. 5,139 were accumulated by Osborne Prns Management Ltd Company. Fincl Advisory Ser stated it has 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 22,745 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 439,304 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv accumulated 6,391 shares. Private Na reported 37,916 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc invested in 0.02% or 4,537 shares. Smith Moore reported 20,502 shares stake. Pittenger & Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 75,200 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.