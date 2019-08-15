Phocas Financial Lowered Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holding by $506,600; As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Upped Its Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 107.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,151 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.08. About 1.99M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 2,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 17,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 280,567 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il invested in 7,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 33,702 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested in 30,839 shares. Usca Ria Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 2,060 shares. 14 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd owns 0.01% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 200 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.19% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 764,146 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 644 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 23,352 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 210,566 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested in 3.95% or 2.69 million shares. Glovista Ltd Com has 2,880 shares. Natixis LP reported 0.13% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 18,741 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 29,514 shares to 166,211 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc..

