Phocas Financial Lifted Meta Financial Group (CASH) Stake; GP Strategies (GPX) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Phocas Financial Corp increased Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) stake by 174.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 242,562 shares as Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)’s stock rose 22.31%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 381,372 shares with $7.51M value, up from 138,810 last quarter. Meta Financial Group Inc. now has $1.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 209,974 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger

GP Strategies Corp (GPX) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 34 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 24 sold and decreased their holdings in GP Strategies Corp. The funds in our database reported: 14.38 million shares, up from 14.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding GP Strategies Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 19 Increased: 25 New Position: 9.

Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation for 3.64 million shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 2.30 million shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has 1.43% invested in the company for 425,378 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 149,157 shares.

The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 18,003 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) has declined 13.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner; 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company has market cap of $240.91 million. The firm operates through four business divisions: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. It has a 33.42 P/E ratio. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services.

More notable recent GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why GP Strategies Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GPX) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “GP Strategies to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GP Strategies Corporation’s (NYSE:GPX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Shareholders Are Down 40% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “GP Strategies Corporation: GP Strategies to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.03% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 17,070 shares. 5,800 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Lc. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has 10,614 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 26,395 shares stake. Blackrock accumulated 4.19M shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 109,051 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 55,555 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 17,826 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 8,862 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc holds 0% or 786 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 118,191 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 66,920 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Secor Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).