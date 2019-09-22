Phocas Financial Lifted Its Holding in Williams Sonoma (WSM) by $991.84 Million; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Cohen & Steers Trimmed by $109.09 Million Its Position

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 15,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 106,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91B, up from 91,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.66 million shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 5.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.76 million, down from 11.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 10.18M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 38,205 shares to 353,114 shares, valued at $28.96 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,721 shares, and cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 1.07M shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 5,916 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 640,031 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 557,150 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability holds 3.66% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 109,530 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 3,446 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group, a Minnesota-based fund reported 129,602 shares. Victory Mngmt has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Wells Fargo & Mn has 525,113 shares. Ironwood Management has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 243,570 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 23,300 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson And has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 100 shares. Sei Commerce has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Flippin Bruce & Porter accumulated 130,423 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) accumulated 484,836 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 34,072 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 0% or 123,008 shares. Ashford Cap Management holds 171,083 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 10,755 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kistler stated it has 521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested in 0.02% or 2,431 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 392,748 shares. Moreover, Aull And Monroe Mgmt has 0.64% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 57,459 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 25,259 shares. Laffer Investments has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 17,265 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 308,824 were accumulated by Da Davidson.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.