Phocas Financial Lifted Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stake; Holder American International Group Has Lifted Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 11,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 140,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 129,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 129,507 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 218,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. It closed at $1.62 lastly. It is down 61.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.25, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.76 million activity. $173,240 worth of stock was bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS on Wednesday, May 15.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares to 165,353 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Lc invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Aperio Gp Limited Co accumulated 0% or 6,356 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com reported 25 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 3,212 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 5,013 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 48,997 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 5,132 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 11,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 43,039 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 117,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp reported 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 67,904 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Argent Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy: I’ll Buy Below $2 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Priced For Disaster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. On Tuesday, March 26 NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85 million worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 568,424 shares. Shares for $98,010 were bought by WEBB JAMES R. Shares for $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc A (NYSE:CBG) by 23,003 shares to 118,327 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Partners Hldgs (NYSE:SPLP) by 29,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,641 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson (Plus) Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).