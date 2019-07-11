Phocas Financial Increased Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holding by $4.00 Million; Millennium Management Position in Barnes & Noble (BKS) Has Decreased by $2.46 Million

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 114.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 100,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,043 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 87,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 431,163 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 491,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84,000, down from 507,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Barnes & Noble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 267,890 shares traded. Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) has risen 1.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BKS News: 14/03/2018 – BARNES & NOBLE INC – APPROVED CO’S FISCAL 2019 BUDGET AND EXPECTS FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $175 MLN TO $200 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Barnes & Noble Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKS); 26/04/2018 – Star-Studded Author Events at Barnes & Noble in May: Mayim Bialik, David Duchovny, Marcia Gay Harden, Jesmyn Ward, Meg Wolitzer; 27/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Announces Educator Appreciation Days Every Saturday & Sunday in April to Celebrate Pre-K-12 Teachers & Administrators; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 02/05/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for BN-Brachyury for the Treatment of Chordoma; 23/05/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – NORTHAM SECURES R2 BN OF ADDITIONAL FUNDING CAPACITY FOR GROWTH INITIATIVES AND SECOND FURNACE AT ZONDEREINDE UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – High-Profile Events at Barnes & Noble in April: Madeleine Albright, David Baldacci, James Comey, Lisa Scottoline and Many More; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 14/03/2018 – BARNES & NOBLE SEES FISCAL 2019 EBITDA $175M-$200M, EST.$145.3M

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares to 19,903 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $276,685 activity. Ellis Mark E bought $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Friday, May 10. $51,315 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were sold by Crisafio Anthony J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 72 shares. Essex Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.35% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Nwq Invest Management Commerce Ltd Liability Com holds 0.74% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 842,316 shares. 40,619 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Nomura Holding Inc reported 5,318 shares. 97,880 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 13,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 276,315 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 39,401 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 14,636 are held by Natixis Advisors Lp. Sei Invs reported 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold BKS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 48.14 million shares or 2.77% more from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 200 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Moreover, Kennedy Management has 0.07% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 549,794 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 229,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 376 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has 4,926 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public has invested 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 65,043 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 160,153 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 103,279 shares. Pinnacle Lc has invested 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). 4,439 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 56,571 shares or 0% of the stock.