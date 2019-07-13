Phocas Financial Increased Its Meta Financial Group (CASH) Stake by $4.61 Million; Stock Rose; Tiedemann Wealth Management Upped Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $9.56 Million

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) by 174.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 242,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, up from 138,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 112,301 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 123.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 478,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 864,676 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30 million, up from 386,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,427 shares to 4,531 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 225,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,634 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Front Barnett Associates Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Waters Parkerson & Lc accumulated 18,757 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 8.21M shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.24M shares. Broadview Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Menlo Limited Liability Corporation owns 179,025 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Mariner Lc reported 292,483 shares stake. Alps Advsr holds 579,807 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 3.50 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Kistler holds 2,226 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 29,570 shares. Loews Corp holds 1.00M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.55 million shares. 425,278 were accumulated by Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares to 19,903 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).