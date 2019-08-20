Phocas Financial Holds Stake in Sun Cmntys (SUI); As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Price Rose, Scharf Investments Has Increased by $2.93 Million Its Holding

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 25,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.04M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $122.05. About 736,008 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 10,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.7. About 386,043 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

