Phocas Financial Holds Stake in Nuvasive (NUVA); Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) Shareholder Pettee Investors Trimmed Position

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528,000, down from 12,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 489,886 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 30,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 126,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, up from 96,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 545,741 shares traded or 31.49% up from the average. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 05/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors ISASS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 7,289 shares to 67,360 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 15,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,495 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NUVA shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 22.70% less from 64.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). 4,748 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 64,318 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 20,886 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Ww owns 766,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 50,005 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 65,173 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.01% or 29,710 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 42,461 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 37,045 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 12,430 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 52,429 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 56,426 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 65,415 shares.

