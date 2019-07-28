Phocas Financial Holding in Unisys (UIS) Raised by $1.71 Million as Share Value Declined; Blackstone Group LP Increases Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 566,659 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.31M market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 569,571 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – UNISYS : CONTRACT FOR 5.5 YRS, SIX-MONTH BASE PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 03/05/2018 – Nexa Resources Selects Unisys to Drive Company’s Digital Transformation; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 24/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 954,200 are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Rothschild Corp Il holds 0.07% or 16,225 shares. Iowa-based Pecaut Company has invested 0.68% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Invesco Limited reported 257,178 shares. Security Natl Trust has invested 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 6,925 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 93,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 32,072 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 59,614 shares. C V Starr And holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 25,000 shares. Meridian Counsel stated it has 78,941 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Com has 24,163 shares. Dean Llc holds 0.34% or 67,750 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0% or 45,179 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00M shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $48.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. 287 shares were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR, worth $9,910 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vertex One Asset has 1.45% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Com reported 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Convergence Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Cadence Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc invested in 1.21 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt stated it has 863,619 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Caprock Gp has invested 0.02% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated reported 155,900 shares. Georgia-based Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 2,794 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bridgeway Mngmt reported 0.03% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Whittier Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).